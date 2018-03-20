UNLV law school program earns top billing nationally

The UNLV Boyd School of Law earned the top spot in the speciality category of legal writing with its Lawyering Process Program in the annual list of best graduate and professional programs by US News & World Report, which was released today.

The school ranks 59th overall out of 194 accredited law schools, which is UNLV’s highest-ever spot in the publication’s annual Best Graduate School rankings.

The Lawyering Process Program focuses on legal analysis, persuasion theory and skills such as legal writing, research, interviewing, counseling and negotiation, according to UNLV.

“We have built a first-rate public law school, and we couldn’t be prouder of the achievements of our faculty, our students and our alumni,” said Daniel W. Hamilton, dean of the UNLV Boyd School of Law.

Additionally, the Saltman Center for Conflict Resolution ranked 10th nationally in dispute resolution, and the school ranked 17th for part-time programs. The part-time program is four years, not three, and for students who work full time.