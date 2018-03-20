Woman, 28, dies after slamming into SUV stopped at red light

A 28-year-old Las Vegas woman was killed Tuesday afternoon in a two-vehicle crash in the southeast valley, according to Metro Police.

The woman was in a 1998 Honda Civic that failed to stop and smashed into an SUV that was sitting at a red light on Russell Road at Pecos Road, police said.

Officers and medics responded to the crash about 1:40 p.m., police said.

The woman died at Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center, where the 80-year-old driver of the SUV also was taken with minor injuries, police said.

This was the 24th traffic fatality investigated by Metro this year.