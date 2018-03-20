Young people in need of faith

David Brooks’ March 1 column, “A generation emerging from the wreckage,” was saddening. He interviewed students at Ivy League schools, and I came away from his stories with a sense of hopelessness on the part of these students.

They found little to believe in. Brooks found them to be a generation of “diminished expectations.” They say politicians are corrupt and intellectuals are corrupt, and they are correct. Not all, but most. These well-meaning students are dedicating themselves to social change, which is admirable, but often the satisfaction is fleeting.

Institutions of higher learning have strayed from their mission of pointing students to relying on God. The crest of Princeton still says “Dei Sub Numine Viget,” which is Latin for “Under God She Flourishes.” Reliance on God gives purpose to our lives. Schools flourish, countries flourish and individuals flourish.

The founders of these schools I’m sure were led by men and women who believed 2 Chronicles 7:14, “If my people, which are called by my name, shall humble themselves , pray and seek my face and turn from their wicked ways, then I will hear from heaven, and heal their land.” If there is a more beautiful promise to humanity, I don’t know of it.

Have faith in God and hopelessness turns into a life of “high expectations.”