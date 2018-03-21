Las Vegas extends moratorium on new pet shops

A moratorium on new pet shops has been extended for another three months while Las Vegas officials finalize an ordinance.

The moratorium was put in place Dec. 6 while a new law was drafted. The city is working to replace a repealed ordinance that restricted pet shops from selling dogs, cats or pot-bellied pigs that did not come from shelters or nonprofit organizations. There was concern that the repealed law could put two pet shops out of business.

Deputy City Manager Orlando Sanchez told the council that staff has been working to draft new rules, and the extension will give them time to finish.

“We’ll all be proud of a final product that will be coming forward in the next three months,” Sanchez said.

The council will revisit the pet shop moratorium June 20.