Man killed in shootout had argument, left scene, returned with guns

Related news Metro seeks clues after man found shot at house

A suspect left an argument at an east valley extended-stay residence late Tuesday only to return with weapons to engage in a shootout that ended his life, according to Metro Police.

The man who exchanged gunfire with him suffered life-threatening gunshot wounds, police said.

Officers responded about 10:45 p.m. to the property at 4855 Boulder Highway, near Nellis Boulevard, to find the man who died lying on a sidewalk, police said.

The other man was inside an apartment and was rushed to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center in critical condition, police said.

An investigation determined that the surviving gunman was inside his apartment with a woman and a child when the suspect arrived, police said. Sometime later, an argument between both men broke out.

The suspect left and returned, armed with two firearms, police said. It wasn’t immediately clear the incident escalated, but a shootout ensued.

The suspect exited the apartment and collapsed on the ground outside, police said.

Further details were not provided.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Metro at 702-828-3521 or via email at [email protected] To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or online at crimestoppesrofnv.com.