Nevada jobless rate remains steady in February

CARSON CITY — Nevada’s unemployment rate remained at 4.9 percent in February, the same as the previous month. But the state rate was still higher than the 4.1 percent national average.

David Schmidt, chief economist for the state Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation, called it “a very strong employment report.”

The report said the average salary for the third quarter of 2017 was $914 a week.