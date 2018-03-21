Shooting at east valley apartment complex leaves 1 dead, 1 critical

A shootout during an attempted robbery at an east valley apartment complex late Tuesday left one person dead and another critically wounded, according to Metro Police.

The suspect and the victim shot at each other, Lt. Isaac Auten said, but it wasn’t immediately clear how the shooting transpired or who was the person killed.

Officers responded about 10:45 p.m. to the property at 4855 Boulder Highway, near Nellis Boulevard, Auten said.

The suspect entered a unit of the complex to rob a man before gunfire erupted, Auten said.

The surviving shooter was rushed to a hospital in critical condition, Auten said. Further details were not immediately available early Wednesday.