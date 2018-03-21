Tips for sharing your ideas and opinions with the BLM

The Bureau of Land Management is accepting public comment for the Southern Nevada District resource management plan through Friday.

Where to find more information:

Visit go.usa.gov/xnBqm

How to comment:

• E-mail: [email protected]

• Mail: BLM Southern Nevada District Office, Southern Nevada District RMP Revision, 4701 N. Torrey Pines Drive, Las Vegas, NV 89130

Comments should be substantive, offering a specific recommendation on management actions, or call for corrections on the data or assumptions presented.

Tips for making helpful comments:

• Provide specific and detailed text changes. Include the section, management action or page number. Clearly identify where the issue or error is located; why you believe there is an error; alternative ideas to address the issue/errors

• Provide solutions with documentation or resources to support your recommendations.

• Include any knowledge, experience or evidence as it relates to your observations and comments.

• Provide GPS readings if possible when referring to specific locations.

• Avoid vague statements or concerns.

• Comments are not votes for or against a decision. The bureau must rely on supporting information, not the number of comments received. Multiple comments/ topics with the same concern are considered one comment.

• Avoid using form letters. Your unique way of writing a comment helps the BLM understand your point of view.

Substantive comments do one or more of the following:

• Raise issues the bureau has not considered, or reinforce issues it has already identified

• Identify gaps in data analysis or assumptions that the bureau presented

• Identify additional planning criteria

• Provide reasonable alternatives to proposed management actions

• Provide additional information, data or analysis that can be used when the bureau considers the impacts of alternatives

• Raise concerns, with reasoning, regarding public land resources and/or use these resources within the planning area

• Recommend specific changes to the landscape or current management actions

• Question, with reasonable basis, the accuracy of information pertinent to this planning effort

Comments that are not considered substantive:

• Express support or opposition without giving a reason — for instance, saying “I don’t like” an action without saying why

• Offer agreement or disagreement about a bureau policy

• Do not provide justification or supporting data — for instance, saying “allow more grazing” without saying why

• Don’t pertain to the planning area, such as, “The government should eliminate all dams throughout the west”

• Take the form of vague, open-ended questions.