Tips for sharing your ideas and opinions with the BLM

Wednesday, March 21, 2018 | 2 a.m.
The Bureau of Land Management is accepting public comment for the Southern Nevada District resource management plan through Friday.
Where to find more information:
Visit go.usa.gov/xnBqm
How to comment:
• E-mail: [email protected]
• Mail: BLM Southern Nevada District Office, Southern Nevada District RMP Revision, 4701 N. Torrey Pines Drive, Las Vegas, NV 89130
Comments should be substantive, offering a specific recommendation on management actions, or call for corrections on the data or assumptions presented.
Tips for making helpful comments:
• Provide specific and detailed text changes. Include the section, management action or page number. Clearly identify where the issue or error is located; why you believe there is an error; alternative ideas to address the issue/errors
• Provide solutions with documentation or resources to support your recommendations.
• Include any knowledge, experience or evidence as it relates to your observations and comments.
• Provide GPS readings if possible when referring to specific locations.
• Avoid vague statements or concerns.
• Comments are not votes for or against a decision. The bureau must rely on supporting information, not the number of comments received. Multiple comments/ topics with the same concern are considered one comment.
• Avoid using form letters. Your unique way of writing a comment helps the BLM understand your point of view.
Substantive comments do one or more of the following:
• Raise issues the bureau has not considered, or reinforce issues it has already identified
• Identify gaps in data analysis or assumptions that the bureau presented
• Identify additional planning criteria
• Provide reasonable alternatives to proposed management actions
• Provide additional information, data or analysis that can be used when the bureau considers the impacts of alternatives
• Raise concerns, with reasoning, regarding public land resources and/or use these resources within the planning area
• Recommend specific changes to the landscape or current management actions
• Question, with reasonable basis, the accuracy of information pertinent to this planning effort
Comments that are not considered substantive:
• Express support or opposition without giving a reason — for instance, saying “I don’t like” an action without saying why
• Offer agreement or disagreement about a bureau policy
• Do not provide justification or supporting data — for instance, saying “allow more grazing” without saying why
• Don’t pertain to the planning area, such as, “The government should eliminate all dams throughout the west”
• Take the form of vague, open-ended questions.