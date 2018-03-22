Golf event was a hit in Mesquite

On March 7-8 athletes enjoyed returning to Mesquite for the ParaLong Drive Cup. The event brought together athletes who have overcome amputation, paraplegia, blindness, brachial plexus injury and Down syndrome to participate in a great day of competition.

The Mesquite NV Sports & Event Complex is the premier long drive grid in the world, and it was a special treat for our athletes to hit on the same tee box from which many long drive greats won world championships.

Live-streamed action, photos and video can be seen on the ParaLong Drive Cup Facebook page.

We look forward to returning to Southern Nevada soon.

Editor’s note: The writer is the founder of the Amputee Long Drive Championship and ParaLong Drive Cup.