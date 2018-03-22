Huntridge Shopping Center gets a face-lift and new businesses

Dapper Cos. is in the process of bringing two fast-food establishments, Capriotti’s and Roberto’s, to the Huntridge Shopping Center. If plans are approved, DC senior associate Andrea Catalano says the project will begin in June and take about five months to complete.

Bunnyfish Studio, the architecture firm behind the build, released a rendering on Facebook of the neo-1950s-style building that will house the two restaurants, part of J Dapper’s ongoing revitalization of the center. The area currently includes the Huntridge Pharmacy, Huntridge Tavern, Hi-Rollers Barbershop, Wing Stop, Savers and Circle K, most of which are undergoing upgrades.