Voting should not be difficult

Thursday, March 22, 2018 | 2 a.m.
View more of the Sun's opinion section
I would like to repeat an old idea that has never gained traction. Every two years, the first Tuesday of November should have a national holiday. This would help give all Americans a better opportunity to vote.
If we truly practice democracy, why not make voting easier?
Guess who doesn’t want everyone to vote? The GOP! What is best for American democracy is not best for them, so they won’t do it. Maybe this new generation can make America great again.