Clark County School Board votes to create controversial gender policy

A nearly six-hour meeting Thursday was punctuated by the Clark County School Board voting 4-3 to draft a policy on protecting gender-diverse students.

The vote does not enact a policy but allows the trustees to begin developing one.

About 200 people spoke during the emotionally charged public comment portion of the meeting at the Clark County Government Center to express their views on a policy to address such concerns as how gender-diverse students can change their name, access to school restrooms and locker rooms, and overnight accommodations for field trips.

Many of those opposed to such a policy cite religious reasons and concerns over their children's uneasiness in the presence of gender-diverse students. They also say current district bullying rules are sufficient to protect all students.

Those in favor of the district moving forward said policies now in place do not protect gender-diverse students enough and that principals lack a uniform policy to address the unique issues gender-diverse students face.

Senate Bill 225, passed in last legislative session, requires the state to provide a policy that ensures a safe and respectful learning environment for transgender students.

A concern for some of the trustees is whether they should create a policy before the Nevada Department of Education completes its regulatory framework required by the Senate measure.

In a memo to School Board President Deanna Wright, state Superintendent of Public Instruction Steve Canavero wrote that the district is required to adopt the state bill but is given latitude to adopt expanded policies similar to the goals of the CCSD diversity policy’s aim.

“The law is clear — we have to have a policy,” School Board Vice President Carolyn Edwards said. “I feel fairly strongly, as most people know, that there’s been a lot of effort to stall this. We started this in December.”

Clark County Commissioner Chris Giunchigliani and Assemblyman Nelson Araujo, both Democrats, took to social media to applaud the vote. Democratic Reps. Ruben Kihuen and Dina Titus voiced their support via Twitter.

Imagine Dragons frontman Dan Reynolds wrote a letter to the trustees encouraging the same.

Trustees Wright, Edwards, Lola Brooks and Linda Cavazos voted in favor. Kevin Child, Chris Garvey and Linda Young voted against.