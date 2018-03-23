Court upholds conviction in Las Vegas slaying

CARSON CITY — A Las Vegas killer serving a life term without parole for shooting a homeless man and firing shots at police officers has lost an appeal to the Nevada Supreme Court.

The court today rejected the arguments from Robert S. Williams that he was prevented from getting a new attorney at trial and from asking jurors if they believed black people were more likely to be confronted by police officers.

In April 2014, Williams broke into a home in Las Vegas and stole a gun and bullets. He was accused of fatally shooting Chester Collen, a homeless man in a park. He later broke into another apartment, where he allegedly opened fire after being confronted by police.

Williams was convicted in 2016 of murder, burglary, discharging a firearm into an occupied structure, assault, resisting arrest and being an ex-felon in possession of a firearm.