‘ It’s a really big honor’: 40 Under 40 standouts lauded at event

It wasn’t Calvin Harris, but two tuxedo-clad DJs spinning music Thursday amid dimmed ballroom lighting, hors d’oeuvres and an outdoor pool for VEGAS INC’s annual 40 Under 40 awards celebrated Southern Nevada's most successful and influential people under age 40.

“This is a group of leaders that are influential in benefitting our community,” said Greenspun Media Group Publisher Gordon Prouty, who emceed the event.

The 18th annual awards, held at Red Rock Resort’s Crimson Nightclub, drew about 500 people, including friends, family and media members in addition to the award winners themselves.

Among the award recipients was Riana Durrett, 35, who serves as the executive director of the Nevada Dispensary Association.

Related news 40 Under 40: Influential young Las Vegans who are helping improve Southern Nevada

“It’s a really big honor,” Durrett said. “Because it’s part of a bigger picture of leading our community here in Las Vegas.”

Durrett, an attorney who graduated from UNLV’s Boyd School of Law in 2008 and practices business law, said her journey from the fledgling advocacy group’s government affairs coordinator to her current position has been “engaging and rewarding.” She has led the way for dispensaries in Nevada’s developing marijuana industry since 2014.

Metro Police Lt. Dori Koren, 31, was born in Israel before moving to Southern Nevada as a baby. Since he was a young child, he dreamed of combating crime and terrorism.

A Metro Police officer since 2006, Koren is now one of Metro’s youngest lieutenants in its Technical Operations Center. Dressed in a black suit jacket with a white shirt and black tie, Koren said Thursday he was also honored to take home a 40 Under 40 award.

“I’m thankful to be a part of this group,” Koren said. “It’s special and rewarding.”

Other recipients at Thursday’s event included:

Kozmoe Alonzo — Regional Director of Marketing, SBE Nightlife

Brad Anthony — General Counsel, Treasure Island

Justin Blum — Founder and CEO, Raw Fitness

Mauricio Bustos — Director, PWI Construction.

Justin Carley — Parner, Snell & Wilmer

Greg Chase — Vice President, Guest Strategy & Insights, MGM Resorts International

Yanick Dalhouse — Group Account Director, R&R Partners

Robby Findlay — Director of Operations, Findlay Automotive Group

Chris Gellner — Vice President and General Manager, Fiesta Rancho

Sam Glaser — VP of Purchasing & Operations, Stitched

Jen Hooper — Vice President, Human Resources, TAO Group

Marylesa Howard — Senior Scientist and Mathematician, Mission Support and Test Services

Ryan Jensen — CEO, Desert Springs Hospital

Leslie Jones — Marketing and Special Events Director, Nevada Blind Children’s Foundation

Amanda Klein — Marketing Director, Individual and Exchange, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield

Randi Kolesar — Former Vice President of Marketing, Tropicana

Ryan Labbe — Co-founder, 81/82 Group

Gary Lamorte — Vice President, Culinary Operations, Mina Group

Leslie Maple — Manager, Communications and Corporate Affairs, Barrick Gold

Jennifer McDonnell — Vice President, Marketing and Communications, MountainView Hospital

Josh Molina — Owner, Makers & Finders Coffee

Lisa Montague — Vice President of Media and Operations, MassMedia

Martha Morales — General Manager, Nobu Hotel at Caesars Palace

Lisa Motley — Director of Sports Marketing and Special Events, Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority

Elaina Mulé — Vice President of Collective Impact and Social Innovation, United Way of Southern Nevada

Tim Mullin — Director of Strategic Partnerships, Vegas Golden Knights Foundation

Daniel Palmeri — Senior Director, Cushman & Wakefield

Daniel Pearce — Financial Controller, Victory Hill Exhibitions

Ludivine Perrin-Stsepaniuk — President, Ovia Entertainment

Xenóphon Peters — Founding Partner, Peters & Associates

Karina Rizo — Director of Food and Beverage, Bellagio

Blake Segal — General Manager / Senior Vice President of Operations, The Cromwell / Caesars Entertainment

Greta Seidman — Vice President of Marketing and Brand Strategy, Las Vegas Metro Chamber of Commerce

Barbara Tapp — Chief Operating Officer, Make-A-Wish Southern Nevada

Piotr Tomasik — Co-founder and CTO, Influential

Desiree Van Leer — Marketing Manager, Olympia Cos.

Connie Yeh — Founder, 9th Bridge School

Steve Young — Executive Chef, Edge Steakhouse