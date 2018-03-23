It’s a really big honor’: 40 Under 40 standouts lauded at event

Friday, March 23, 2018 | 2 a.m.
It wasn’t Calvin Harris, but two tuxedo-clad DJs spinning music Thursday amid dimmed ballroom lighting, hors d’oeuvres and an outdoor pool for VEGAS INC’s annual 40 Under 40 awards celebrated Southern Nevada's most successful and influential people under age 40.
“This is a group of leaders that are influential in benefitting our community,” said Greenspun Media Group Publisher Gordon Prouty, who emceed the event.
The 18th annual awards, held at Red Rock Resort’s Crimson Nightclub, drew about 500 people, including friends, family and media members in addition to the award winners themselves.
Among the award recipients was Riana Durrett, 35, who serves as the executive director of the Nevada Dispensary Association.
“It’s a really big honor,” Durrett said. “Because it’s part of a bigger picture of leading our community here in Las Vegas.”
Durrett, an attorney who graduated from UNLV’s Boyd School of Law in 2008 and practices business law, said her journey from the fledgling advocacy group’s government affairs coordinator to her current position has been “engaging and rewarding.” She has led the way for dispensaries in Nevada’s developing marijuana industry since 2014.
Metro Police Lt. Dori Koren, 31, was born in Israel before moving to Southern Nevada as a baby. Since he was a young child, he dreamed of combating crime and terrorism.
A Metro Police officer since 2006, Koren is now one of Metro’s youngest lieutenants in its Technical Operations Center. Dressed in a black suit jacket with a white shirt and black tie, Koren said Thursday he was also honored to take home a 40 Under 40 award.
“I’m thankful to be a part of this group,” Koren said. “It’s special and rewarding.”
Other recipients at Thursday’s event included:
Kozmoe Alonzo — Regional Director of Marketing, SBE Nightlife
Brad Anthony — General Counsel, Treasure Island
Justin Blum — Founder and CEO, Raw Fitness
Mauricio Bustos — Director, PWI Construction.
Justin Carley — Parner, Snell & Wilmer
Greg Chase — Vice President, Guest Strategy & Insights, MGM Resorts International
Yanick Dalhouse — Group Account Director, R&R Partners
Robby Findlay — Director of Operations, Findlay Automotive Group
Chris Gellner — Vice President and General Manager, Fiesta Rancho
Sam Glaser — VP of Purchasing & Operations, Stitched
Jen Hooper — Vice President, Human Resources, TAO Group
Marylesa Howard — Senior Scientist and Mathematician, Mission Support and Test Services
Ryan Jensen — CEO, Desert Springs Hospital
Leslie Jones — Marketing and Special Events Director, Nevada Blind Children’s Foundation
Amanda Klein — Marketing Director, Individual and Exchange, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
Randi Kolesar — Former Vice President of Marketing, Tropicana
Ryan Labbe — Co-founder, 81/82 Group
Gary Lamorte — Vice President, Culinary Operations, Mina Group
Leslie Maple — Manager, Communications and Corporate Affairs, Barrick Gold
Jennifer McDonnell — Vice President, Marketing and Communications, MountainView Hospital
Josh Molina — Owner, Makers & Finders Coffee
Lisa Montague — Vice President of Media and Operations, MassMedia
Martha Morales — General Manager, Nobu Hotel at Caesars Palace
Lisa Motley — Director of Sports Marketing and Special Events, Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority
Elaina Mulé — Vice President of Collective Impact and Social Innovation, United Way of Southern Nevada
Tim Mullin — Director of Strategic Partnerships, Vegas Golden Knights Foundation
Daniel Palmeri — Senior Director, Cushman & Wakefield
Daniel Pearce — Financial Controller, Victory Hill Exhibitions
Ludivine Perrin-Stsepaniuk — President, Ovia Entertainment
Xenóphon Peters — Founding Partner, Peters & Associates
Karina Rizo — Director of Food and Beverage, Bellagio
Blake Segal — General Manager / Senior Vice President of Operations, The Cromwell / Caesars Entertainment
Greta Seidman — Vice President of Marketing and Brand Strategy, Las Vegas Metro Chamber of Commerce
Barbara Tapp — Chief Operating Officer, Make-A-Wish Southern Nevada
Piotr Tomasik — Co-founder and CTO, Influential
Desiree Van Leer — Marketing Manager, Olympia Cos.
Connie Yeh — Founder, 9th Bridge School
Steve Young — Executive Chef, Edge Steakhouse