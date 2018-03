Second meeting of drug task force set

CARSON CITY — Gov. Brian Sandoval has set April 18 to review the progress of his task force to combat opioid abuse.

On average, one person dies each day in Nevada from an opioid overdose, Sandoval said. “That is completely unacceptable to me, and this task force has proven essential in helping to ensure our resources are getting into the communities,” he said.

The meeting will be held in Carson City and streamed by video to Las Vegas.