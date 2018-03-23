Subcommittee OKs consumer protection recommendations for open electric market

CARSON CITY — A government subcommittee has approved recommendations to protect consumers if voters approve a constitutional amendment to open the Nevada electric market to competition.

The subcommittee today called for strengthening a law to limit high-pressure tactics by door-to-door sales representatives or telephone solicitors from companies that might enter the market.

It called on the Legislature or the Nevada Public Utilities Commission to develop a form listing all companies, their charges, contract lengths and other information so the consumer can compare providers in making a choice.

In November 2016, voters overwhelmingly approved a change in the Nevada Constitution to end the monopoly of NV Energy and to open the power supply market to competition. The measure must be approved again this November.

Members of the subcommittee agreed there must be protection against “slamming,” where a a company flips a consumer’s account to another firm without notice.

The subcommittee next meets April 20.