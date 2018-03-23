Vacant motel with history of fires burns again

A vacant motel in downtown Las Vegas with a history of fires was ravaged by another blaze this morning, according to Las Vegas Fire & Rescue officials.

Firefighters responded shortly before 11 a.m. to the Rummel Motel, 1809 Las Vegas Blvd. South, and encountered heavy flames coming from the roof of the two-story building, officials said.

The intensity of the flames prompted fire department officials to request more resources and shut down a portion of Las Vegas Boulevard. The fire gutted two-thirds of the building, officials said.

An initial investigation determined the motel, which has had three significant fires in the past, was frequented by squatters, and several people were seen running from the area about the time of the fire, officials said.

No one was injured, officials said.