Woman accused of theft over celebrity bookings that didn’t materialize

A Las Vegas woman accused of taking more than $230,000 from clients for bookings and promotion deals with celebrities and failing to deliver was arrested today on five felony theft counts, according to the Nevada Attorney General’s Office.

Marlene Fitzgerald, 44, “held herself out as a talent booking representative with strong celebrity connections,” officials said.

Authorities say Fitzgerald took deposits for concerts by Justin Bieber and DJ stars The Chainsmokers in India. She also took funds to book boxing star Floyd Mayweather Jr. for nightclub appearances and an advertisement deal involving his gloves, officials said.

She did not follow through on any of the deals, however, and did not return the funds, officials said. The alleged incidents occurred between December 2016 and July 2017.

“Fraudsters will prey on their victims’ hopes and desires to perpetuate their fraud,” Nevada Attorney General Adam Laxalt said in a news release. “My office will continue its work to deter embezzlement schemes by pursuing justice for victims of fraud and theft.”

Fitzgerald is scheduled to appear in court on Monday, jail logs show.