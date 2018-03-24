Missing piece in jobs plan

Congressional Democrats’ infrastructure plan is supposed to create 15 million jobs. But there are not 15 million U.S. citizens unemployed. There are definitely not 15 million construction workers unemployed.

Most construction crews are heavily populated by immigrants, because most Americans do not want to work outside and get their hands dirty. So who would fill the 15 million jobs?

During the economic crisis, creating jobs was a valid objective. Today, our country has more important needs.