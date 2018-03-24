Trump lacks mentality for job

President Donald Trump’s limitations run the gamut, from an inability to properly express thoughts to maniacal self- aggrandizement. If “I,” “me” and “beautiful” were removed from his vocabulary, he would likely have little or no way to express himself. This does not engender confidence in those of us who made it past the eighth grade.

Trump, at any moment, will reverse whatever he said or supported an hour or a day ago. This is likely why Sen. Jeff Flake, R-Ariz., refers to the president’s behavior as Tuesday Trump or Thursday Trump.

Think about your own life. If you or I behaved in such a manner, would we ever get anything of substance accomplished?