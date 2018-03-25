Gun culture can change in time

Sales of assault weapons and large-bullet magazines were illegal in this country for 10 years (1994-2004). During that time, murders with those weapons declined.

Studies show that trained police officers do the wrong thing in an emotional gun situation 55 percent of the time. Yet, some people think the solution to school shootings is to give everyone a concealed gun. How many teachers might accidentally shoot a student? Probably more than 55 percent, since armed protection is not their primary job. What if a student overpowers the teacher and takes his or her gun? Suppose the teacher has locked the gun for safekeeping: How would he or she get hold of it in time to prevent an armed intruder from killing? Gun fanatics ignore these questions.

The solution is to limit access to guns, to require frequent background checks and test-based licensing, and to require a valid gun license to purchase bullets.

Our safety and the safety of our children will not change overnight. Criminals will continue to have guns for a while. But the shooters who killed children throughout our country were not criminals; they were unhappy loners who snapped and had way-too-easy access to high-efficiency murder machines.