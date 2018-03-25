Make humane choice for Easter

With the tragic news last month of rabbits poisoned and bludgeoned to death on property that was thought to be safe, I remind people that animals are not Easter toys. These rabbits were discarded when the kids they were bought for got tired of them. Most baby rabbits, chicks and ducks given as Easter gifts will die within a few weeks or be disposed of.

People buy them with good intentions, but they often suffer broken bones, internal injuries and carry diseases such as salmonella. Pet stores only care about the profit and have no regard for where or how these fragile animals end up.

You can help prevent unnecessary suffering this Easter by giving children stuffed animals. Animals are not toys and nothing with a heartbeat should be given as one. As adults, let us make the humane choice.