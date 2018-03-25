Trump in need of constraints

There is no way I can be certain what the Founding Fathers had in mind when they declared independence and threw off the repressive yoke of one-man rule. No wait, I’m wrong, I do know because I have read the Constitution.

There is no plan for or accommodation to a “president for life.” That President Donald Trump made mention of it makes me ill. We can be certain that should he ever take active steps toward making that a reality, if Congress did not stop the madness, patriotic citizens would be willing to die in the streets to prevent that from happening.

Trump can keep floating his little trial balloons. I am sure they tantalize his base. However, his 43 predecessors did quite well with their constitutional restraints.