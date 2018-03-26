Golden Knights can clinch playoff berth with a point tonight

With a point tonight, the Golden Knights clinch a berth in the Stanley Cup playoffs.

Already at 101 points, a win or overtime/shootout loss tonight against the Avalanche would put Vegas out of reach for the Blues and Kings. The Golden Knights would also clinch with a loss by the Kings against Calgary, regardless of the result of their game.

It’s the second game in a row with a postseason berth on the line for the Golden Knights. They would have clinched with a win Saturday in Denver but fell 2-1 in a shootout to the Avalanche.

“I don’t think it’s added pressure,” defenseman Brad Hunt said. “It’s one of those things that we know it’s there, but we have to approach it like any other game. We have to be prepared to play. They’re a good hockey team.”

If the current standings hold, Colorado would be Vegas’ opponent in the first round.

“They have a good, young hockey team,” Hunt said. “Their top line is really good, and it’s one of those things that we need to focus on what we bring to the table. We have to play our game the way that we know.”

The teams have split the first two meetings, with the Golden Knights winning 7-0 in Las Vegas on Oct. 27 and the Avalanche edging out a shootout win on Saturday.

“The third period was great (on Saturday) and the overtime was exciting,” Golden Knights coach Gerard Gallant said. “Hopefully we can play well and put a lot of pressure on them. It should be another good game.”

The team downplays it, but clinching the playoffs would be a historic feat. No expansion team in NHL history has done it.

“It’s been a great year,” Gallant said. “We’ve played well all season long. We’re in good position now, and we look forward to the next bunch of games. Tonight is a big game, and we want to go out there and get two points.”

Prediction: Golden Knights 3, Avalanche 2

Season record for predictions: 36-23

Puck drops: 7 p.m.

Where: T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas

Radio: Fox Sports 1340 AM and 98.9 FM

TV: AT&T SportsNet (DirecTV 684, Cox 1313, CenturyLink Prism 1760)

Betting line: Golden Knights minus-170, Total 6 minus-120 to the under

Golden Knights (47-21-7) (26-9-2 home)

Coach: Gerard Gallant

Goal leader: William Karlsson (39)

Assist leader: David Perron (50)

Expected goalie: Marc-Andre Fleury (27-11-4, 2.15 goals against average)

Colorado Avalanche (25-38-9) (13-20-3 away)

Coach: Jared Bednar

Goal leader: Nathan MacKinnon (38)

Assist leader: Nathan MacKinnon (54)

Expected goalie: Semyon Varlamov (23-15-6, 2.73 goals against average)

Golden Knights game day roster

Forwards (12): Pierre-Edouard Bellemare, Ryan Carpenter, Cody Eakin, Erik Haula, William Karlsson, Jonathan Marchessault, James Neal, Tomas Nosek, David Perron, Ryan Reaves, Tomas Tatar and Alex Tuch.

Defensemen (6): Deryk Engelland, Brayden McNabb, Jon Merrill, Colin Miller, Nate Schmidt and Shea Theodore.

Goalies (2): Marc-Andre Fleury and Malcolm Subban