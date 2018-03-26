Man fatally shot after argument in parking lot

A man was shot to death in a southwest valley parking lot Sunday night after two people got into an argument and they both pulled guns, according to Metro Police.

Police said the incident may have been narcotics-related.

Officers investigating a report of a shooting about 10:20 p.m. Sunday near Valley View Boulevard and Blue Diamond Road found an unresponsive man suffering from a gunshot wound, police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The victim met an unidentified suspect, who was driving a gray sedan, in the parking lot and an argument broke out, police said. Both the victim and the suspect pulled handguns, police said.

The victim was shot and the suspect fled in the vehicle down Blue Diamond Road, police said.

The Clark County Coroner’s Office will release the victim’s name.

Anyone with any information about the incident should contact Metro at 702-828-3521 or by email at [email protected]. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or online at crimestoppersofnv.com. Tips leading directly to an arrest or indictment processed through Crime Stoppers may be eligible for a cash reward.