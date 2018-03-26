Police: Murder-suicide attempt leaves man dead in Las Vegas

A woman shot and killed her husband early this morning before turning the gun on herself at a central Las Vegas apartment, Metro Police said.

Police were called to the 3600 block of Stober Way to find an unresponsive adult male and female suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. Jennifer Riviera, 21, was transported to University Medical Center in critical condition and the male was pronounced dead, police said.

Riviera shot her husband before turning the gun on herself, according to police. She was booked absentia for one count of murder with a deadly weapon.

The Clark County Coroner’s Office will release the identity of the male and manner of his death, police said.

Residents are asked to contact the Metro homicide section at 702-828-3521 or email at [email protected] with more information.