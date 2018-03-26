Soul legend Sam Cooke’s daughter Carla sings at The Space

Dori Sumpter

The Space, the community-driven arts and performance complex located just off the Strip near Polaris and Harmon, appears to have the lock on iconic artists’ offspring. Frank Sinatra’s granddaughter AJ Lambert is performing there monthly — her next show is April 20 — and now Carla Cooke, youngest daughter of Sam Cooke, is visiting Las Vegas during her tour for a concert on March 29.

“It’s my first time performing in Las Vegas and I’m excited to come to The Space,” says Cooke, who lives in Detroit and recently sang in Arizona on her way to Southern California. “I came to Vegas years ago to record and didn’t get too much into the city, so this will really be my first chance to see it.”

Sam Cooke, of course, is one of the most influential performers and celebrated voices in the history of soul, gospel and R&B. Like her dad, Carla set her musical foundations in church, singing in the choir at a very young age and performing consistently up through high school.

“Then I got married and had children and while I had a chance to perform, I chose to raise my kids,” she says. “I’ve been married 30 years with seven children and after they all got grown, I prayed and asked for a chance to go out and do what I love to do, and fortunately for the last two and a half years I’ve been touring.”

Her current career momentum started to build when she joined a “Daughters of Legends” tour with Rhonda Ross Kendrick (daughter of Diana Ross) and Robyn Charles (daughter of Ray Charles). And it didn’t take Cooke long to get comfortable onstage.

“Once I start singing, it’s there. I just go out and do what I do and what I love to do and hope everyone enjoys the show,” she says. “Every time I sing I get a lot of response from people telling me their stories from different songs of my father’s and how much the music meant to them and how they felt about my father.”

She didn’t have a chance to have a relationship with her famous father. Sam Cooke tragically passed away at the age of 33, when Carla was just four months old. “I do remember my mom giving me his music, sitting down with me and listening to his songs at a very young age,” she says. “I’m in awe of him and his voice just as many people are. What can I say? I’m humbled by being a part of his life and his legacy.”

She’s carrying on that legacy, especially when she sings classics like “You Send Me,” “Summertime” and “A Change is Gonna Come.”

“I’ve had many people come up to me crying when I sing those songs,” she says. “Being on the road has been an amazing ride.”

Carla Cooke performs at 8 p.m. March 29 at The Space (3460 Cavaretta Court, 702-903-1070) and more information can be found at thespacelv.com.