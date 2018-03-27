EPA budget cut means job cuts

Job growth is a big story these days. Well, if the current administration’s proposed 31 percent budget cut to the Environmental Protection Agency goes through, the EPA will have to say goodbye to 3,200 jobs. That’s nearly a quarter of the agency’s employees.

While that may seem removed from the cares of Nevadans, keep in mind that the money received from the EPA’s budget “trickles down” to our local agencies. Without it, we’re going to see friends and family members looking for new jobs. This includes workers who remove radon in homes, schools and buildings; workers who protect water and soil from hazardous tank leaks; and workers who make use of Brownfield Grants to clean up polluted sites. And these are just a few.

Sen. Dean Heller, R-Nev., has said he doesn’t agree with the proposed cuts. Now, we need to make sure his words aren’t just lip service.