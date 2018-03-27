Founders knew guns are needed

After reading the letter from March 3 (“How to stem the tide of gun deaths”), I was disappointed to find out that the author was a member of our armed forces.

The writer’s proposed remedy to our “gun problem” was to recommend actions taken by other countries that don’t have the Second Amendment and don’t practice the concept of personal freedom, which is the basic characteristic of the American experience.

It seems that people like this letter writer have no problem with goverment-approved personnel having access to weapons that other citizens don’t. Our Founding Fathers would surely disagree with that. The Second Amendment wasn’t created to give us the right to fight wars abroad, but to protect ourselves against oppressive government.

It’s sad that some of our finest don’t understand that.