How to get Golden Knights playoff tickets

AP Photo/John Locher

Golden Knights first-round playoff tickets will be sold in waves, starting with full season ticket holders on Wednesday and ending with the general public on Monday.

Tickets are expected to be in high demand, with probably fewer than 1,000 available for single-game purchase once all tiers of season ticket holders get their tickets, officials said.

Full season ticket holders will receive an email today explaining the Cheer Now, Pay Later program that allows them to attend games first and pay for the tickets after the first round. They have the right to their current seats, as well as up to two additional seats per game.

Golden Knights playoff ticket sales • Wednesday, March 28: Full season ticket holders can reserve their regular seats, plus up to two additional seats per game. • Thursday, March 29: Partial season ticket holders can buy tickets. • Friday, March 30: Promotional ticket pack purchasers and Can’t Wait List members can buy tickets. • Monday, April 2 at 10 a.m., remaining tickets will go on sale to the general public.

The program is only available to full season ticket holders. Everyone else must pay for the tickets in advance and will be reimbursed within seven to 10 days for any games that aren’t played, officials said.

Tickets will be available for partial season ticket holders on Thursday, while promotional pack purchasers and Can’t Wait List members can buy tickets on Friday.

“Without a doubt, our goal was to reward our season ticket members that have been with us from the ticket drive and purchased a plan with us during the season or before the season,” said Todd Pollock, vice president of ticketing and suites for the Golden Knights. “It is purely rewarding them for their support from the beginning.”

Full and partial season ticket holders will be eligible for the Knights Vow program prior to purchasing tickets. Under the program, the cost of playoff tickets will only be roughly 25 percent higher than regular season tickets — an $85 ticket will cost about $105 — but fans will not be able to sell the ticket on the secondary market.

If people want to sell some or all of their playoff tickets, they can opt out of the Knights Vow program, but will pay 80 percent more for their tickets.

As for single-game tickets, standing room only will start at $100, and the most expensive seats — center ice club seats — will cost $395.

“Candidly, we think it’s well within line with our regular season prices and drastically lower than what we think prices could be, and that’s a reward to those that have been loyal from the beginning,” Pollock said.

Single-game tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Monday and with less than 1,000 expected to be available, they will likely sell out fast. They will be available for purchase at vegasgoldenknights.com/tickets.

“You certainly feel bad because it’s a unique opportunity being the first playoff game for the team,” Pollock said. “You hate telling people no, but sometimes that’s a problem and it’s a good problem to have.”

Pollock said fans should check back regularly, even if the tickets sell out, as tickets often are released back to the team and will go back up for sale.

As for parking, the prices will remain at the same for all season ticket holders, and online pre-pay parking will remain the same price. Game day parking at garages could increase and is controlled by MGM Resorts, Pollock said.

The prices and rules are only for the first round of the playoffs and are expected to increase if the Golden Knights reach the second round or beyond. For questions about playoff tickets, call the team at 702-645-4259.