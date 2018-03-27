Man hit, killed by SUV while crossing street

A 48-year-old Las Vegas man was hit by an SUV and killed Monday night while crossing Rainbow Boulevard north of Washington Avenue, according to Metro Police.

The man, whose name was not released, was standing in the two-way turn lane about 8:10 p.m. when he started to cross the street and was hit, police said. He was taken to University Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

The driver, a 74-year-old woman from Las Vegas, was not injured. Neither speed nor impairment were factors in the incident, police said.

The death marked the 28th traffic fatality this year in Metro’s jurisdiction. The incident remains under investigation, police said.