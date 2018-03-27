Police seek suspect in armed robbery of business

Metro Police say they are looking for a suspect in the armed robbery of a business Monday in the 3000 block of Charleston Boulevard.

The man entered the business with a gun about 5:40 a.m. and demanded money, police said. An employee complied, and the man fled with an undisclosed amount of money, police said.

Metro released a surveillance photo of the suspect, who was described as about 5 feet 11 inches tall and 200 pounds.

Anyone with information should contact Metro at 702-828-3591 or, to remain anonymous, Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or online at crimestoppersofnv.com. Tips directly leading to an arrest or indictment processed through CrimeStoppers may result in a cash reward.