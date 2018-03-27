Regents just don’t understand

I am a Nevada newbie, having arrived here nearly four years ago. I subscribed to the local newspaper to better understand my new community. Today, I received my reward. The March 18 issue of the Sun answered my question of why the Review-Journal delivered two newspapers.

Brian Greenspun, although you and I exist at the two different poles of the political planet, today I wish I could shake your hand. The Len Jessup brouhaha is an example of the inherent inefficiency of democracy, the power of minority positions. That a minority of the Board of Regents could or would cause the frequent turnover of UNLV presidents is an example of that inefficiency.

I urge you and the Review-Journal to join in an effort to reform the by-laws of the Board of Regents to return to their original job description. That is, to advise and consent to the strategies and actions of the executive branch of the university system. Period. There is no better incentive to do so than the appalling, recent 12-year record of tenure in the president’s office. Thank you for your service.