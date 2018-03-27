U.S. Marine from Nevada killed in WWII to be buried in Hawaii

Military officials say a U.S. Marine from Nevada who was killed in action in the Pacific Ocean battle of Tarawa in World War II will be buried next week with military honors.

The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency says the remains of Pvt. John M. Tillman of Reno will be returned to his family for burial April 6 in the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific in Honolulu.

Tillman was 21 when he died during fighting against Japanese troops on the small island of Betio in November 1943. He was assigned to Company F, 2nd Battalion, 2nd Marine Regiment, 2nd Marine Division.

He was one of about 1,000 U.S. Marines and sailors and thousands of Japanese and Korean service members who died in the battle. Most from the U.S. were initially buried on the island.

Tillman's remains were accounted for last September.