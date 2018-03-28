Bullet control is not so practical

In the March 16 letter to the editor “Bullet control is the answer,” the writer says “we should limit the types of bullets available to the public. The type of bullet for the AR-15 should be carefully controlled and not readily available to the public.”

Unfortunately, unless his desire is to prohibit just about every caliber of rifle and pistol bullet currently in production, his idea won’t work.

There is no “the” type of bullet for the AR; almost every type of bullet can and has been fired in an AR.

The Wikipedia article “List of AR platform calibers” presents 71 calibers that the AR platform has been chambered for, from the .22 long rifle to the .338 Lapua Magnum (known for an almost 2-mile sniper kill shot).