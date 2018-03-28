Golden Knights looking to sweep Coyotes

Sam Morris/Las Vegas News Bureau

The Golden Knights host the Coyotes tonight at T-Mobile Arena for the fifth meeting between the teams this season.

Vegas has won the first four games and is looking for the regular season sweep tonight. Arizona is still in last place in the Pacific Division but has improved its play dramatically over the last couple months.

“They’ve completely turned it around,” Golden Knights coach Gerard Gallant said. “I would say they’ve improved in every aspect of the game. I think their younger players have gotten more experience, and I think they’re playing a better defensive game. You look at the last 30 or 35 games, they’re one of the better teams in the league.”

The Coyotes are 14-8-1 in their last 23 games, including a 4-1 win over the Tampa Bay Lightning on Monday.

“They have some fast, quick guys with Keller, Stepan and Ekman-Larsson on the back end,” Golden Knights forward Alex Tuch said. “We just have to contain those guys and be hard to play against. They’ve been playing more as a team lately, so it will be a good test for us tonight.”

Gallant said there’s a good chance Oscar Lindberg will return to the lineup after missing the last 14 games win an injury.

The Golden Knights also had more good news on the injury front, as Gallant said he expects Reilly Smith and Luca Sbisa to be back before the playoffs start April 11.

With six games left in the regular season, the team’s next task is to keep its focus until the postseason. Arizona has already been eliminated from playoff contention, but Vegas follows that up with games against the Blues and Sharks, who are both battling for their playoff lives.

“We just have to match their desperation,” Tuch said. “Playoff hockey is desperation hockey, so we want to be ready and play that style of game. It’s just being hungry and wanting the wins more.”

Prediction: Golden Knights 4, Coyotes 2

Season record for predictions: 37-23

Puck drops: 7 p.m.

Where: T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas

Radio: Fox Sports 1340 AM and 98.9 FM

TV: AT&T SportsNet (DirecTV 684, Cox 1313, CenturyLink Prism 1760)

Betting line: Golden Knights minus-230, Total 5.5 minus-120 to the over

Golden Knights (48-21-7) (27-9-2 home)

Coach: Gerard Gallant

Goal leader: William Karlsson (409)

Assist leader: David Perron (50)

Expected goalie: Marc-Andre Fleury (28-11-4, 2.12 goals against average)

Arizona Coyotes (26-39-11) (11-19-7 away)

Coach: Rick Tocchet

Goal leader: Clayton Keller (23)

Assist leader: Derek Stepan (40)

Expected goalie: Antti Raanta (18-16-6, 2.34 goals against average)

Golden Knights game day roster

Forwards (12): Pierre-Edouard Bellemare, Ryan Carpenter, Cody Eakin, Erik Haula, William Karlsson, Oscar Lindberg, Jonathan Marchessault, James Neal, Tomas Nosek, David Perron, Tomas Tatar and Alex Tuch.

Defensemen (6): Deryk Engelland, Brayden McNabb, Jon Merrill, Colin Miller, Nate Schmidt and Shea Theodore.

Goalies (2): Marc-Andre Fleury and Malcolm Subban