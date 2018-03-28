Nevada casino gambling win tops $1 billion again in February

Wednesday, March 28, 2018 | 10:13 a.m.
Nevada casinos continued a winning streak in February, topping the $1 billion mark in gambling revenues for the second month in a row.
The state Gaming Control Board reported today that the $1.02 billion that casinos statewide earned from gamblers amounted to a 7.7 percent increase compared with the same month in 2017.
For the fiscal year beginning last July, the so-called "gaming win" has increased 2.3 percent.
The state reaped almost $44.2 million in percentage fees based on the taxable revenues generated in February.
That was a 15 percent decrease from the same period in 2017, when the state collected almost $52 million.
Casinos on the Las Vegas Strip logged winnings of more than $603 million for the month, up more than 11 percent from a year earlier.
That was just under 60 percent of the statewide total.