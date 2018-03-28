Police: Suspect in custody in beating death of woman

A man was taken into custody today on a murder warrant in the beating death of a woman earlier this year, according to Metro Police.

Ladonte Wilson, 33, turned himself in at the Clark County jail in coordination with his attorney, police said.

Officers responded about 10:15 p.m. on Jan. 13 to a report of a beating in the 600 block of East Twain Avenue, police said. They found a woman suffering from apparent head trauma, police said.

The victim was taken to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center for treatment, but police said they were notified Feb. 15 that she had died from her injuries. The cause of death was blunt force trauma, according to the coroner’s report.