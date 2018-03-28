Regents show vindictive side

This ongoing conflict between the Board of Regents and UNLV President Len Jessup is fascinating and disturbing. Some regents view a large gift to the UNLV medical school as being improper since it stipulates that Jessup is retained for a number of years.

I wonder why this gift makes them so uncomfortable. Is it because the UNLV medical school is getting a gift that these northern regents wanted for UNR? Are these regents upset that UNLV even got a medical school, which eliminated the UNR monopoly and hurt its ability to sustain a residency program in Southern Nevada?

Seems to me that perhaps some of these Regents criticizing Jessup for a conflict of interest should look in the mirror.