‘ Roseanne’ reboot opens big with about 18 million viewers

Adam Rose/ABC / AP

LOS ANGELES — Viewers were eager to see ABC's reboot of "Roseanne," with an estimated 18.4 million tuning in to its debut.

The updated sitcom starring Roseanne Barr returned Tuesday, more than two decades after the original ended its hit run.

The hour-long debut episode was watched by 10 percent more viewers than watched the May 1997 finale of ABC's original "Roseanne."

That's impressive, given the explosion of alternate platforms and series in recent years.