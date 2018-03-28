State university regent wins Las Vegas council vacancy vote

A Nevada state university regent who has also served as a city planning commissioner has been elected to the Las Vegas City Council.

Cedric Crear was the top vote-getter among 11 candidates in Tuesday's special election to fill a Ward 5 vacancy.

Clark County election officials report that Crear won with 627 votes, or 27 percent of the 2,300 votes cast.

He's due to be sworn in April 18 to a 15-month term on the seven-member council.

Crear replaces three-term councilman Ricki Barlow, who resigned in January and pleaded guilty in February to federal wire fraud in a campaign funds kickback scheme. He's due for sentencing next month.

Crear had been planning to run in 2019 for the seat representing parts of downtown and the historic West Las Vegas neighborhood.