Trump still in bed with NRA

Whom does President Donald Trump think he is fooling when he says he is going to battle the National Rifle Association?

Not me.

His lunch with the heads of the NRA was to set up a strategy to sell more guns and make it look like he cares about the kids.

They decided that all teachers should be armed.

But who will pay to arm them?

Of course, me and the rest of the tax payers.

This sounds like a win-win for the NRA, Trump and his NRA-loving Republican buddies.