What happened to compassion?

I hoped Attorney General Jeff Sessions had some trace of compassion left after the way President Donald Trump has treated him. Unfortunately, that is not the case.

The firing of Deputy FBI Director Andrew McCabe two days before he could retire is beyond despicable.

What McCabe allegedly did was wrong, but were there no other options that would not jeopardize the pension he earned for spending virtually his entire career in service of our country?

Our nation is becoming a symbol of how decency and compassion can be overturned by one man who mocks the very values that made our country great.