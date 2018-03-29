3 Las Vegas teens killed in California car crash

Three Las Vegas teens were killed and one was injured in a car crash early this morning in Southern California, according to police.

The teens were stopped at a traffic light shortly after 1 a.m. on Pacific Coast Highway in Huntington Beach when they were rear-ended by an alleged impaired driver, according to Angela Bennett, a Huntington Beach Police Department spokesperson.

The impact sent the teens’ vehicle across the intersection, bursting into flames. The driver and two passengers were pronounced dead at the scene, while a third passenger was transported to a nearby hospital. The condition of that passenger is unknown.

Social media posts indicate the teens were students at Centennial High School.

Police arrested Bani Duarte, 27, of San Clemente, Calif., on suspicion of vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated, driving under the influence causing injury and was booked into the Huntington Beach Jail.

The Orange County Coroner will identify the deceased. It is expected to take a week, police said.