Cortez Masto among female Democratic senators who will visit Hollywood to raise money

Yvonne Gonzalez / Las Vegas Sun

Prominent female Democratic senators from across the country plan to visit Los Angeles for a star-studded fundraiser during a three-city West Coast swing, according to an invitation obtained by The Times.

The April 20 reception, at the home of Hollywood philanthropists Leslie and Cliff Gilbert-Lurie, will be headlined by Sens. Dianne Feinstein of California, Catherine Cortez Masto of Nevada, Maria Cantwell of Washington, Maggie Hassan of New Hampshire, Mazie Hirono of Hawaii and Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota, as well as Rep. Jacky Rosen of Nevada, who is running for a Senate seat.

The hosts include actresses Jane Fonda and Connie Britton, television producer Marcy Carsey, former L.A. city controller Wendy Greuel, prominent Democratic donor Elizabeth Hirsh Naftali and others.

The invitation does not list the cost of entry to the event, but says contributions will benefit Women on the Road California 2018, a joint fundraising committee for the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee, as well as the campaigns of Feinstein, Hirono, Cantwell, Klobuchar, Rosen and Sen. Tina Smith of Minnesota.

The group is also scheduled to hold fundraisers in Menlo Park, Calif., and Seattle.