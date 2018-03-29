Police seeking suspect in North Las Vegas robbery

Detectives are trying to identifying a suspect in the armed robbery of a business earlier this month, according to North Las Vegas Police.

Officers responded about 12:30 a.m. on March 21 to a report of an armed robbery in the 2800 block of East Lake Mead Boulevard, police said.

A preliminary investigation indicates the suspect entered the store, pointed a black handgun at the clerk and demanded cash from the register, police said. The suspect fled the store with $50 in cash, police said. The clerk was not injured.

Police released a video of the suspect in hopes of identifying him.

Anyone with information should call the North Las Vegas Police Department at 702-633-9111 or to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.