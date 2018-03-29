Three in hospital after early morning house fire

Clark County Fire Department

Three people were taken to the hospital in unknown condition after a fire early today at a house in the southwest valley, according to the Clark County Fire Department.

The fire was reported about 12:15 a.m. at a two-story house in the 1500 block of Glassy Pond Avenue, near Maryland Parkway and Silverado Ranch Boulevard.

When firefighters arrived, flames were coming from a second-story window and a person in a wheelchair was being helped out the front door, officials said.

Neighbors reported that an elderly man was unaccounted for, and firefighters went inside to search, officials said. They found an unconscious man on the second floor and got him out of the house, officials said. He was taken to University Medical Center, officials said.

The occupant in a wheelchair and a neighbor who tried to rescue the pair also were taken to the hospital, officials said.

The fire is under investigation. Damage was estimated at $75,000.

The Henderson Fire Department also responded to the blaze.