Best Bets: Jewel, John Mayall, William Michael Morgan and more for your Las Vegas weekend

There are some major music options out there this weekend, from two loud nights at the Joint to a blues legend sliding into the Sunset Station. Find the sounds that are right for you and enjoy.

WILLIAM MICHAEL MORGAN Twenty-four-year-old country music phenom William Michael Morgan is considered one of the brightest new stars of the genre. The Vicksburg, Mississippi native, known for hit single “I Met a Girl” and debut album “Vinyl,” performs at the Foundry inside SLS Las Vegas Friday night. March 30, info at slslasvegas.com.

JEWEL: HITS, MUSES AND MENTORS Of the many recent headliners at Encore Theater, this one seems very likely to return for some more shows beyond her Wynn debut Friday and Saturday. Singer-songwriter Jewel has been spending a lot of time in our town and even has a place at Lake Las Vegas. She’ll sing her hits and her favorites from her varied influences with a full band this weekend. March 30-31, info at wynnlasvegas.com.

INCUBUS The multi-platinum California alt-rock quintet returns to the Joint for the final two shows of its rescheduled run this weekend. Incubus was originally slated to play five nights at the Hard Rock Hotel in the fall but rearranged after October 1, and now Brandon Boyd, Mike Einziger and company are ready to rock after a recent mini-tour of Asia. March 30-31, info at hardrockhotel.com.

JOHN MAYALL “The Godfather of the British Blues” rolls into town Saturday night. John Mayall has played with Eric Clapton, Mick Fleetwood, Walter Trout and many more and now he performs at Club Madrid at the Sunset Station. March 31, info at stationcasinoslive.com.

DJ QUIK Spend your Easter Sunday with a hip-hop legend at Brooklyn Bowl. Prolific West Coast rapper and producer DJ Quik takes the stage at the music hall at the Linq Promenade with support from Suga Free, Hi-C, Jay Worthy and Lejon Ramone. April 1, info at brooklynbowl.com.