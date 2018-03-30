Golden Knights host St. Louis in possible playoff preview

Sam Morris/Las Vegas News Bureau

The Golden Knights host the St. Louis Blues tonight at T-Mobile Arena, in what could be a preview for the first round of the playoffs.

As of now, the Blues hold the first wildcard spot in the Western Conference and are aligned to play the Golden Knights in the first round. With 91 points, St. Louis is tied with Anaheim and only a point ahead of Colorado, so the standings can change on any given day.

Golden Knights coach Gerard Gallant said that because the matchups are constantly fluctuating, he doesn’t approach tonight’s game any differently.

“I don’t because there are too many teams and too many scenarios still available out there,” he said. “This is another big game against a good team that has played great hockey the last month.”

The Blues have won six straight games and are 8-2-0 in their last 10 games.

“They’re physical, they have a lot of skill up front and they’re a desperate team right now,” said Golden Knights defenseman Ryan Reaves, who played seven seasons with the Blues. “A desperate team is a dangerous team, and we have to make sure that we’re playing desperate.”

Reaves loves trash talking on the ice and said tonight will be no different.

“Oh, yeah, it will be the same for sure,” he said, laughing. “The emotion (of playing my former teammates) is out of it now. I obviously have a lot of friends over there, but they’re 20 enemies for three hours.”

David Perron, who sat out of Wednesday night’s game against Arizona for what Gallant called “a maintenance day,” was a full participant at morning skate today. Gallant said he is a game-time decision for tonight’s contest.

Gallant also said he expects William Carrier to return to the lineup in time for the playoffs. While no timetable has been set for any injured player, Gallant has said he expects all of them — Reilly Smith, Luca Sbisa and Carrier — to be ready for the postseason.

Malcolm Subban will start in goal for Vegas, giving Marc-Andre Fleury some much-needed rest. Subban stoppped 37 of 38 shots against St. Louis in a win over the Blues on Oct. 21.

Prediction: Blues 2, Golden Knights 1

Season record for predictions: 37-24

Puck drops: 7:30 p.m.

Where: T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas

Radio: Fox Sports 1340 AM and 98.9 FM

TV: AT&T SportsNet (DirecTV 684, Cox 1313, CenturyLink Prism 1760)

Betting line: Golden Knights minus-130, Total 5.5 minus-110 to the under

Golden Knights (48-22-7) (27-10-2 home)

Coach: Gerard Gallant

Goal leader: William Karlsson (40)

Assist leader: David Perron (50)

Expected goalie: Malcolm Subban (11-3-2, 2.51 goals against average)

St. Louis Blues (43-28-5) (19-13-5 away)

Coach: Mike Yeo

Goal leader: Vladimir Tarasenko (31)

Assist leader: Brayden Schenn (39)

Expected goalie: Jake Allen (27-21-2, 2.67 goals against average)

Golden Knights expected game day roster

Forwards (12): Pierre-Edouard Bellemare, Ryan Carpenter, Cody Eakin, Erik Haula, William Karlsson, Oscar Lindberg, Jonathan Marchessault, James Neal, Tomas Nosek, Ryan Reaves, Tomas Tatar and Alex Tuch.

Defensemen (6): Deryk Engelland, Brayden McNabb, Jon Merrill, Colin Miller, Nate Schmidt and Shea Theodore.

Goalies (2): Marc-Andre Fleury and Malcolm Subban