Nature doesn’t need our money

It is official: Elephant and lion parts will be brought into the U.S. “on a case by case basis.” Is that code for “Bring me a case of money and a case of vodka, and we’ll see what we can arrange”?

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service offered the preposterous excuse that encouraging wealthy big-game hunters to kill the threatened species would help raise money for conservation programs. Sorry, nature already took care of that. When the environment is too dry or somehow not conducive for reproduction, or there is a food shortage, wild animals will not reproduce because they look to maintain their own existence. It’s called balance of nature. Machismo and appeasing one’s family is the cause for this horrible turn of events.

Call your legislators. Let our leaders know we want the reinstatement of the previous regulation of not bringing in any trophy animal parts.